Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins can now call himself an NBA champion, but he is definitely still in some state of disbelief over what he and the Dubs accomplished.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Wiggins, to say the least. Coming in as the top overall pick in 2014, there were naturally tons of pressure on him to lead and save the Minnesota Timberwolves from mediocrity. He did put up the numbers with the Wolves, but they were never really able to play for something meaningful.

Fortunately for Wiggins, he was traded to the Warriors. He didn’t have to be the usual bucket-getter he was with Minnesota, and it paid off big time as he was able to utilize his full arsenal of weapons to help Golden State win the title.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of people had counted me out, but to be back and … winning a championship? All the sacrifices, all the ups and downs, all the stuff was worth it. It makes the story that much better,” Wiggins said, per the Toronto Star.

“When I step on the court, I’ve always been confident in what I can do. When I was in Minnesota, I put up numbers. But people said, ‘He put up numbers on a bad team.’ So, I go to Golden State and I’m not scoring as much, but I’m doing a lot at a more efficient rate, so the whole world gets to see.”

Andrew Wiggins played a massive role in the Warriors’ title run, and he can definitely be proud of what he has done. He might no longer be the no. 1 option, but he doesn’t have to be. He is a key player of a championship team, and he has proven that he has what it takes to be a winner.

Whatever the critics and haters might say, Wiggins has surely proven himself to be a true elite.