The Golden State Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Tuesday evening when they battle the Washington Wizards.
Wiggins has been suddenly ruled out for this contest due to personal reasons, per Brett Siegel:
“The Warriors have ruled Andrew Wiggins OUT for tonight's game against the Wizards due to personal reasons.”
The Dubs have been playing well lately, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. Wiggins has managed to stay relatively healthy in 2023-24, playing in 51 contests in total. But, his averages are way down, posting 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per night. A far cry from last season where the former first-overall pick averaged 17.1 PPG.
While it's not ideal to have Andrew Wiggins unavailable here, at least he's not injured. The Warriors are trying to work their way up the Western Conference standings and steer clear of the play-in tournament. If that's going to happen, Wiggins needs to be healthy because, despite his struggles, he's still a key piece of the rotation.
On a more positive note, Wiggins is averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 boards in his last nine outings, a sign that he could be starting to figure it out offensively. It would be no better time for the Canadian to find his best as we head into the stretch run.
The Warriors are back in action on Thursday at the iconic Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. That will be Wiggins' next opportunity to suit up. If not, Friday at the Toronto Raptors. Golden State is 29-27 at the moment, good for 10th place in the West.