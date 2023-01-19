The Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government’s efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson’s name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But perhaps none will outlive a moment between one Andrew Christian Wiggins and Vice President Kamala Harris.

With the team standing behind the POTUS as he made his address, Wiggins was seen making some rather conspicuous glances at the VP right in front of him. See for yourself:

Authorities are on the way bucko @22wigginspic.twitter.com/WBBortUbO2 — BACK TO BACK SWAC CHAMPS BIH 🏆 (@RobIsRandomAF_6) January 18, 2023

Now Andrew Wiggins could have honestly just been innocently staring at something away from the camera’s vantage point. Perhaps there was a bug crawling on the floor or maybe there was a stain on the vice president’s pantsuit.

But there are 2.6 million people and counting who have watched the now-viral video of him and many are convinced that the Warriors swingman’s stares were just too obvious.

2kTV host Alexis Morgan felt there was no hiding what Andrew Wiggins was looking at, with the OP confirming that Wigs was indeed caught in 4k.

I am screaming!!! Lmaooooooo caught in 4K — BACK TO BACK SWAC CHAMPS BIH 🏆 (@RobIsRandomAF_6) January 18, 2023

One woman critiqued his cover-up methods. The head scratch wasn’t fooling anybody, good sir.

He wasn’t even smooth wit it. Lmfao his eyebrows too damn high upppp 😂😂😂😂 — Kaya (@_Kayaaaaaaaaaaa) January 18, 2023

One observer noted that he the Warriors star did it with Kamala Harris’ husband sitting right in the front row.

Ya man Doug "Second Gentleman" Emhoff was FRONT ROW too. Super savage work from the Canadian. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) January 18, 2023

At least Andrew Wiggins can take solace in the fact that perhaps he wasn’t alone. Jordan Poole may or may not have done the same thing as well.