When the Golden State Warriors made their White House visit as 2021-22 NBA champions, Stephen Curry also took the opportunity to thank US President Joe Biden for his role in bringing Brittney Griner home.

Taking the podium as he addressed the media and everyone in attendance for the annual champs visit, Curry gave credit to Biden and his administration for their “hard work and diligence” to get Griner out of Russian prison and bring her back to the United States. He understands how difficult it is to pull off the deal behind the scenes, so he’s just thankful as part of the basketball community that the government was able to make it happen.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here and home safe with her family,” Curry said, via ABC News.

To recall, Brittney Griner was detained and imprisoned in a Russian penal colony from February until December of 2022 over drug possession and smuggling charges–all because the WNBA star carried vape cartridges with hashish oil in it.

Joe Biden and the US government were able to reach a prisoner swap deal with Russia, giving arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner. It also came after numerous pleas from fans and NBA stars to take action to help Griner get out of prison, including from Stephen Curry himself.

Of course it’s not the first time Curry thanked Biden for Griner’s release, as the Warriors guard also immediately acknowledged the US government’s work in helping the WNBA star after she was freed. Still, it is certainly a classy move to thank Biden and co. personally.

“It is amazing that Brittney’s home. It’s obviously too long of a process to get her back from being unlawfully and unrightly detained in Russia. I think one, shoutout to President Biden and his administration. All of the athletes, activists, people who used their platform to speak on her behalf,” Curry said back in December.