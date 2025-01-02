The Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, and two of their star players on listed on the injury report. Stephen Curry is dealing with a right thumb sprain, while Draymond Green is dealing with a left low back contusion. Both played in their recent game before the new year against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but weren't very effective as they lost 113-95.

The Warriors will only go as far as Curry and Green take them, and if they don't want to continue to fall down in the standings, they need to be healthy. The Warriors have also been trying to watch their minutes this season, so they can be fresh as the year progresses.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green's status vs. 76ers

Stephen Curry is questionable against the 76ers, and Draymond Green is probable. It'll be interesting to see if Curry ends up playing, as he gives them the best chance to win on any given night. He and Green's chemistry is also unmatched, so having them on the court together is more of a plus for the Warriors.

As of late, the Warriors haven't been playing their best basketball and they've dropped in the standings because of it. The Warriors were once among the top of the Western Conference when the season started, but injuries and inconsistent play have doomed them. After their loss to the Cavaliers, Curry got honest about how the Warriors have been playing.

“Like the kids say, we're very mid right now. We're just very average,” Stephen Curry said, via 95.7 The Game. “I think we understand that better days can be ahead and, you know, you're not in that big of a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. You go on a five-, six-game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but it is like, the numbers, you can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly. You know, it's a tough task, but that fine line between losing hope and confidence and understanding, you know, one good week, you're kind of back in it. That's where we are.”

The Warriors have been in trade rumors as they've been trying to improve their team, and after trading for Dennis Schroder, it'll be interesting to see what else they have under their sleeve. For now, they have to work with what they have and hope that things can improve.