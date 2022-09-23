The Golden State Warriors franchise is the most successful in the past decade, having won four championships on the back of the famous core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite the trio being past their 30s, they still went on to win the 2022 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the additional contributions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, title contention has a cost, and it usually is a steep one, and the Warriors will soon have to pony up to keep their squad intact.

If Warriors GM Bob Myers were to have his way, he would do whatever it takes to keep Draymond Green, who has a player option for 2023-24, and Andrew Wiggins, who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. However there’s so much uncertainty with the Warriors’ finances, especially after they paid an astounding $346 million in salary and luxury taxes last year.

“We want all of those guys. Can we get all of them? I don’t know,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at a press conference, per ESPN. “It depends on what the money ends up being. What the ask is what we can end up doing. We’re not at a point to make those decisions yet.”

Jordan Poole is also up for an extension on his rookie deal, but Myers reiterated that the plan is to keep the core together starting with Poole, whose extension deadline is on October 17.

The contributions of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, however, are much more crucial to the Warriors’ continued cause to fight for a championship. Draymond Green, in particular, has been the heart and soul of the Warriors for more than a decade, and it’s hard to see the fiery veteran suit up for another team. Wiggins, on the other hand, made good on his potential when he was acquired by the Warriors in exchange for D’Angelo Russell back in February 2020. Wiggins was crucial in holding Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum in check deep in the postseason.

While there have been preliminary conversations between Myers and the camps of both Green and Wiggins, a contract extension is not particularly close for either. Talks are expected to continue throughout the season, but Warriors fans will be hoping that owner Joe Lacob opens up the coffers for a roster that’s well worth the financial risk.