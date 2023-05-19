This should be an exciting summer for Bob Myers. The renown basketball executive is a hot commodity and will be signing a highly lucrative contract somewhere. The Golden State Warriors, however, are likely dreading this potential bidding war for the man who helped construct the NBA’s latest dynasty.

With Myers’ current deal with the Dubs set to expire on June 30th and negotiations stalling, per The Athletic, the organization has “genuine concern” about the probability of reaching an extension, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. While the team’s core could still remain intact (assuming they keep Draymond Green), losing Myers could be a big blow.

The agent-turned-general manager helped write the blueprint on how to craft a championship team without being one of the top markets in the NBA. The Warriors went from an afterthought to a destination in this last decade-plus under Myers. He did not directly draft Steph Curry and Klay Thompson but was present for their development and did his part to ensure they would be considered the greatest backcourt of all-time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now other owners will want to bring in Myers to help them construct their own empire. The Los Angeles Clippers are among those expected to be in pursuit. However, the NBA is not his only option, as there is reportedly “significant” interest from other leagues who might be willing to offer private equity funds.

Myers has reportedly made it clear to Golden State that it will cost more than $10 million annually to retain his services. Several insiders believe a split is inevitable. While they would obviously be disappointed, do not expect the Warriors to panic. They would likely turn to vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. to lead the front office. It would still be business as usual.

Though, for everyone in the NBA world who is frantically looking for cracks in this infrastructure, Bob Myers’ departure could be the first strong indicator that this dynasty is officially ending.