A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors have a very interesting offseason ahead. Before they are able to make the necessary moves to equip the squad for another title run next year, however, they need to settle a very important matter first. This comes in the form of general manager Bob Myers‘ new deal, with the high-ranking executive’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

According to reports, the Warriors are in serious danger of losing the architect behind their dynasty this summer. Contract extension talks have reportedly stalled for months, and even Myers himself has been non-committal with regard to his future with the franchise.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped the Warriors from doing whatever they can to prevent Myers from jumping ship — including what could potentially be a record-breaking contract extension:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“While it may not be enough to keep Bob Myers with the Golden State Warriors, multiple league sources believe that the contract offer extended to the team’s president of basketball operations would make him the highest-paid general manager in the NBA,” writes C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to reports, Miami Heat president Pat Riley is currently the highest-paid executive in the NBA with an annual salary of $11 million. While technically speaking, Riley isn’t a GM, it still wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors table an offer for Myers that exceeds Riley’s $11 million per year. According to this same report, Myers is pocketing $8 million per year at the moment, so you can be sure that he will be earning much more than that if he decides to extend his deal with the Dubs.

At this point, it’s safe to say that the Warriors really, really want to retain the services of Bob Myers for the foreseeable future — and rightfully so.