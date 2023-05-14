David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

In the NBA, dynasties never last forever and it appears as if the Golden State Warriors have arrived at a crossroads in terms of what next season will look like. Following their second round loss in the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s likely there will be major roster changes as well as a possible front office shakeup. Bob Myers, one of the architects of the Warriors multiple championship teams, has an uncertain future with the team as his contract is set to expire. Myers is set to take a few weeks to decide his future once his contract is officially up at the end of June as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

Bob Myers was originally hired by the Warriors in 2011 as an assistant general manager under former general manager Larry Riley. When Riley was abruptly demoted, Myers was promoted to general manager. Myers oversaw the construction of the Warriors four championship teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He was named league Executive of the Year for the 2014-15 season. During the 2016-17 season, Myers was also given the title of president of basketball operations.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should Myers decide to leave the Warriors, he will certainly be a highly sought after executive for multiple teams. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as well as the core three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all spoken out about the importance of Myers to the team as per Wojnarowski.

Myers played college basketball at UCLA and was a member of their 1995 national championship team. He worked for both Tellem and Associates/SFX Sports and Wasserman Media Group as an NBA agent before joining the Warriors front office.