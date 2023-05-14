ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors have some major decisions to make this offseason regarding key personnel. Longtime General Manager Bob Myers is a part of that list.

The Washington Wizards, who parted ways with their GM Tommy Sheppard shortly after their season ended, are reportedly waiting on the conclusion of the Myers-Warriors negotiations, according to NBA insider Sam Amico of HoopsWire. Myers is seeking a new contract and is looking to be compensated as one of the highest-paid executives in the league.

Wizards not expected to make hire on head of basketball operations until Myers/Warriors reach decision one way or other. https://t.co/tPFn4gaqwt — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 13, 2023

With Myers considered as the architect behind the Warriors dynasty, it’s not surprising that teams are anxiously awaiting whether or not he ends up inking a long-term deal with the Dubs.

Building a single-year championship winner is hard enough, but his success rate for roster decisions has been unparalleled of late to the tune of four championships in the past nine years.

The Wizards are the furthest thing from the Warriors right now. They’ve missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons and have yet to post a 50-win season since 1979, the longest drought in the NBA spanning 44 seasons. Bob Myers was a four-year-old toddler the last time it happened.

The situation in Washington is far from ideal, but with enough money from owner Ted Leonsis and the opportunity to build something from the ground up in one of the most powerful cities in the world, perhaps the idea of switching coastlines and conferences would appeal to Myers.

Building a championship contender draped in Wizards colors instead of Warriors blue and gold is a challenge worthy of only someone of his expertise.