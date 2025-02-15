The 2024-25 season hasn't gone as smooth sailing for Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski as many had hoped. Many thought that Podziemski's career will continue to take off in his sophomore season, as he was ticketed for a larger role following the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson. Alas, Podziemski has gone through his fair share of shooting struggles and injury woes, preventing him from getting into much of a rhythm.

Nonetheless, Podziemski still received a Rising Stars Challenge nod (after an injury to Cason Wallace), with the Warriors guard being a member of Tim Hardaway Sr.'s team. And the 21-year-old shed light on just how big of a deal it is for him to make the team, taking nothing for granted especially when the All-Star Weekend is being held in San Francisco — the home of the Dubs.

“It's been great. Great city to have it in. We have some of the most passionate fans in the NBA. Just to be able to put this uniform on for the second time in the row is just a blessing. The coaches around the league and my peers support me and chose me to play in this game,” Podziemski told Taylor Rooks of TNT in a pre-game interview.

Indeed, Podziemski would know that nothing is given in the NBA. He has been a hard worker throughout his career, and his sophomore season has definitely humbled him in more ways than one. But the good news is that Podziemski is starting to get back on track for the Warriors, and perhaps this Rising Stars Challenge nod will be a catalyst for a strong finish to the current campaign.

Brandin Podziemski is asserting himself for the Warriors

With the Warriors trimming some roster fat by way of the Jimmy Butler trade, there is an opportunity for Brandin Podziemski to seize a bigger role for the team, especially with Jonathan Kuminga still nursing an injury. Over the past few games, Podziemski has been making the most out of his opportunities, playing much better basketball as of late and proving why the team is right to be high on him.

He has been assuming a larger role as of late, and he's showing that he can impact the game far beyond its scoring aspect. Podziemski is emerging as a defensive pest for the Warriors. It's clear that head coach Steve Kerr's trust in Podziemski is growing stronger and stronger, and some momentum is building for him, and just in time for the stretch run.