Change is inevitable for every NBA organization. Even the Golden State Warriors, the league's latest dynasty over the last decade, could not escape this. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his Warriors front office faced many tough decisions in the offseason before the 2024-25 season — one of which involved Klay Thompson's 13-year run with the team coming to an end. Another revolved around the team's identity next to Stephen Curry. More specifically, whether or not it was time to sacrifice parts of the young core, like Brandin Podziemski, for solidified All-Star talents.

It was no surprise to see Golden State go big-game hunting during the summer. With cap flexibility and open roster spots with the departures of Thompson and Chris Paul, there was a path to the Warriors adding more talent around Curry and Draymond Green in order to fully commit themselves to capitalizing on how ever many years the league's all-time best three-point shooter has left. Winning with Curry is this organization's only priority, hence the aggressive approach to pursuing Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in offseason trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, respectively.

Still, the idea of giving up the young core they have worked so hard to build through the draft over the years took a toll on the Warriors' braintrust. Was giving up various draft picks and a player like Podziemski — a standout rookie performer during the 2023-24 season — or Jonathan Kuminga truly worth adding an All-Star talent like George or Markkanen? The simple answer, and the one Golden State gave, was no due to the talent and depth that would've been lost. Podziemski is a player the Warriors truly value, and after just one season, he's already viewed as a potential All-Star by owner Joe Lacob.

“It was a revelation, to be quite honest,” Lacob said of his young guard's play during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do.”

The idea of Podziemski becoming a future All-Star is still very relevant to everyone associated with the Warriors. Between his do-it-all mentality on the court and his two-way intensity, the 21-year-old has already carved out a pivotal role in the backcourt next to Curry.

Despite his name appearing in trade rumors this offseason connected to George and Markkanen, Podziemski did not let the outside noise get to him. In fact, these trade discussions have helped make him a better player due to the confidence Golden State instilled in him by refusing to include him in dialogue for George or Markkanen.

“It is definitely a great feeling because it is the reassurance that you need as a player that isn’t always clear in this league. It shows that what I did over the course of an 82-game season as a rookie is valued not only by the Warriors but across the league as well,” Podziemski told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “You are fighting for what you want, but you are also seeing what you are putting out there in terms of production is valued. It was cool, and not cool, to see my name involved in talks for All-Star players. I love the Warriors, but seeing those trade rumors over the summer gives me the reassurance from the rest of the teams that I am as good as I believe I can be.”

Podziemski understands that the NBA is a business and that very few players in the league are untouchable when it comes to trade talks. Even though George and Markkanen are great players, the Warriors were unwilling to tie their young guard to these trade rumors, signaling their long-term plans for the former 19th overall pick.

“Seeing my name attached to those trade rumors proves I’ve found a high level of success to this point. Sure, it was cool to see that, but it was even better to see my organization say that they value me and say this is what our future is.”

The quest to greatness is not one that is so easy to achieve in the NBA. Luckily for Podziemski, his path to becoming everything the Warriors dream of has been forged through lessons taught by some of the best. Curry, Thompson, Green, and head coach Steve Kerr understand what it takes to compete for championships, and they have all had their impact on Podziemski's growth since he entered the league last year.

As a result of the time they spend in the backcourt together, nobody has been a bigger influence on Podziemski than Curry.

Stephen Curry's offseason influence on Brandin Podziemski

You can't tell the tale of the Warriors as a franchise without thoroughly detailing the legacy that Curry has left on the game of basketball. His three-point shooting is one thing, but Curry changed everything by proving that basketball isn't a game dominated by tall or big players. Podziemski is the type of player he is because of Curry's contributions, and the fact that he now plays alongside him with Golden State is even better.

While he is not a traditional point guard because of his first instincts to shoot, Steph changes the game in a positive way for his teammates. As a result of all the attention he draws, Curry opens up the floor offensively for the Warriors to have the free-flowing movement they possess on offense. When one guy passes the ball, everyone else is constantly moving, which creates confusion for the opposition.

With Podziemski in the fold, a player who is always looking to slash towards the rim and create movement off the ball when he is in charge of the offense, Curry's impact grows even more. These two guards have resonated with one another, and their ability to play off one another has created a new dynamic for the Warriors offensively.

After losing in the play-in tournament a season ago, this offseason was a time for Golden State to rejuvenate and get back to being who they are. For Curry and Podziemski, their offseason regime and motivation were fueled by all of the external noise that doubted their abilities.

“Bulletin board material is a good way to put it,” Podziemski noted in regards to why many believed the Warriors were primed to take a step back. “I was always talking with Steph during the offseason, and we sent a ton of stuff to one another that we saw on social media. Most of it was just people not believing in us. There were all the trade rumors that came up with Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, as well as people getting on some of our guys for their struggles or whatever they saw in offseason workout posts on social media.

“But we are competitors, and as long as Steph Curry is on the court, you have a chance to win literally anything. Knowing that, and the confidence that he instills in everyone around him, it’s just extra motivation.”

Other than staying in the gym and sending the laughable hot takes on social media to Curry, Podziemski was with the Warriors star during his first run at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. From working out in the gym to experiencing the French culture together, Podziemski and Curry continued to strengthen their bond with one another overseas. Although he was not on Team USA's roster, Podziemski was physically there at the Olympics as a support system for Curry, just as the veteran had been there for him throughout his rookie year in the NBA.

Curry may forever be known as one of the greatest players in league history, but even he needed a little advice from his padawan during the Olympics before the world witnessed arguably the greatest Olympic performance ever.

“I actually shared a bunch of experiences with him in France this summer when I was there for the Olympics. Through the early parts of the pool-play games, he was struggling. We talked a lot about what was going on and how the differences in the international game were getting to him a little bit,” Podziemski explained. “Basically, before the quarterfinal game against Brazil, he promised that he was going to turn things around. The rest is history, as we once again witnessed that man’s greatness on the basketball court. It was something to see.”

As Curry claimed the gold medal with USA Basketball, both his focus and that of Podziemski's quickly pivoted back to the upcoming season. With a ton of new faces arriving and Thompson leaving, there was definitely a different feel in the Warriors' practice facility ahead of training camp. At the same time, this organization underwent major changes after missing the playoffs during the 2020-21 season, which ultimately led to them reclaiming the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy over the Boston Celtics the following year in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The clock is ticking for Curry now that he is 36 years old. Although he is still playing at an MVP-type level, age will catch up to Steph eventually. With four championships forever tied to his name, nothing would be sweeter than once again getting back to the playoffs and staking claim to a fifth championship after previously missing the playoffs.

For Podziemski, helping Curry and the Warriors get back to the playoffs is his main priority. More importantly, that fifth ring is what is on both Podziemski and Curry's minds.

“You could say what he did in the Olympics set the tone for us this season, but I think he just understands that he only has so much time left to give to the game,” Podziemski said. “If he is to get that fifth ring he is searching for, it puts him in a whole different category of greatness and legendary status, more than he already has. We would have to start talking about the greatest of all time. He is already the greatest point guard of all time. I just think it’s so important for him, Draymond [Green], and Steve [Kerr] to get that fifth one together.

“I don’t know how many years he has left, but I know that he is going to try and do whatever he needs to in order to get that fifth ring.”

Klay Thompson's return highlights core lessons learned

There was a bitterness that surrounded the Warriors with the way Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks. Aside from joining Golden State's conference rivals, which had just made the 2024 NBA Finals, this relationship felt like a high school breakup that simply went sour.

Through the years, Thompson had meant so much to the Warriors organization. His demeanor and exuberant energy were always a bright spot for this team to turn to when things seemed bleak, and the resilience he showed when battling back from major ACL and Achilles injuries in back-to-back years following the 2019 NBA Finals embodied what it meant to have the word “Warriors” stamped across his chest. While he may be looked at by some as Curry's understudy for all of those years, Klay cemented his own legacy with the Warriors, one that will result in his jersey forever hanging in the rafters of Chase Center once he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tuesday night resulted in an emotional roller coaster for many in the Bay Area. For others, including Thompson, Curry, Podziemski, and the Warriors as a whole, it was a moment that had been circled for quite some time. With the NBA Cup starting, the Warriors welcomed the Mavs to San Francisco — Thompson's first game back since leaving in free agency. Hundreds of Warriors employees flooded the halls behind the scenes at Chase Center to welcome Thompson back and show their appreciation for everything he did over his 13 years with the organization.

Everyone loved Klay, and the Warriors made sure to let that be known throughout the night and through pregame introductions, where the team displayed a touching video tribute to Thompson, thanking him for all of his accomplishments in a Warriors uniform.

“That environment for Klay’s return was drastically different than any given Tuesday night at Chase Center. To be completely honest, the change in energy had absolutely nothing to do with the NBA Cup, honestly,” Podziemski said while reflecting on the Thompson return. “Sure, the NBA Cup gives us more incentive to win as players, but the crowd was amped up because of Klay’s return. It was truly beautiful to see, from top to bottom. From the organization to the video to the staff to the fans, everybody did their part in welcoming him back. It shows who we are as an organization and that we take care of our own, regardless if they move on or not. What he has brought to this city and the Bay Area… he meant so much.

“But now he’s the opposition. When the ball goes up, he’s simply another player on another team.”

The mindset inside the arena completely changed the moment the ball was tipped, and applause for Thompson from the Warriors' sideline rapidly turned into smack talk and a competitive edge. It was the Warriors who came out victorious in this game, claiming a 120-117 victory over their foes in large part thanks to Curry's 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting in just about the final three minutes of play.

Again, the mood shifted, as memories and appreciation once again took over the venue. Everyone from Golden State's sideline flocked to Thompson to show their gratitude and companionship. Thompson even took time to hang out with some Warriors personnel after the game and walk around the team's weight room while wearing one of the “Captain Klay” hats every fan received for Tuesday's game.

In spite of the fact that he decided to leave, Thompson will always hold a spot in his heart for Golden State. He helped take the organization to new heights they had never reached prior early in his career, and Klay went about things different than other superstars around the league. This is something Podziemski really appreciated about having Thompson not only as his teammate but another mentor to help him plant the seeds of greatness.

“Klay is different in regards to how he looks at things,” Podziemski explained while thinking back on his time with Thompson. “Unlike many around the league, he holds a lot of value on things outside of basketball, and he knew being in the NBA wasn’t the end-all, be-all. He has a passion for so many other things off the court. To see what he was able to achieve as a player on the court and also accomplish so many other things that he wants to accomplish in life — it kind of gave me the confidence to branch out.”

Many times, young players entering the league spend so much time trying to fine-tune their craft on the court that life off the court becomes non-existent. The one constant with Klay is that he always preached prioritizing the things that meant most in life outside of basketball, something Podziemski held high respect for.

“I was always under the impression that basketball was everything and I needed to commit every second of every day, every thought, to the game. To see Klay become a Hall of Famer while being able to do these other things gave me the confidence to admit that basketball is everything, but it isn’t, if you know what I mean? Through slumps, through injuries; he’s kind of been through it all, yet he’s still a four-time champion, no matter however you want to look at it.

“His perspective on life in general really helped me adapt to this new lifestyle during my rookie season, especially during my personal ups and downs.”

This return to The Bay for Thompson was a spectacle unlike any other. It was special from a fan's perspective, and it meant even more to Podziemski, who had the honor of calling Klay his teammate and friend as a rookie with Golden State. These lessons taught by Thompson have helped set the foundation for Podziemski's career moving forward.

Warriors' hot start signals a new beginning

Podziemski has been just one of many Warriors to have a positive impact on the product they have put out on the basketball court to begin the 2024-25 season. Ahead of Friday's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors find themselves at 9-2 overall and sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings. A lot of games are yet to be played, but Golden State has proved early on that they are serious threats once more with statement victories over the likes of the Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and on the road against the defending champion Celtics.

It is almost as if a page has been flipped in the history book of this organization. The past is the past, and everyone can talk all day about the Warriors' four championship runs, starting with the first in 2015. What has happened, happened, and the mindset entering the new year was to forge a new beginning.

When asked to describe the start that the Warriors have had to the 2024-25 season, Podziemski was stuck in his own thoughts for a few moments. It then came to him: “Unexpected.”

“I don’t mean this in any way from our perspective in that locker room. From the outside world, all the talk from the summer was that we were an incomplete team. We weren’t getting the All-Stars everyone wanted us to get, and now we can’t win because Steph doesn’t have anyone else. And so you see that, and we have a bunch of competitors on this team that are like, ‘Nah, we don’t really care what y’all think.’ Everybody kind of entered training camp with the mindset that what we had was enough and that we could win with the guys we have. Our front office did a fantastic job at putting together a group that can win. Now that we are off to such a fast start, everyone thinks we are the greatest thing since sliced bread!”

Unlike the Warriors teams of the past, which featured multiple All-Stars and high-profile players like Kevin Durant, Paul, and Thompson, Curry is the only recent All-Star on the roster. Green has not been an All-Star since the 2021-22 season, and the same can be said about Andrew Wiggins, who entered the new season with a chip on his shoulder after struggling the year prior. In comparison, this season offered a chance at redemption for many on the Warriors' roster.

New faces like Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III have all held important roles for this team, and each player has contributed in some way to Golden State being the only team in the NBA that ranks inside the top five in both offensive and defensive rating to this point.

Despite the fact that this roster is very much different than it was during the 2023-24 season, the mindset of “strength in numbers” still remains for the NBA's most successful franchise over the last decade.

“A lot has changed for us,” Podziemski admitted. “Obviously, what you all see from the outside is our depth. You see that we play 12 or 13 guys every night, which over the course of 48 minutes and 82 games wears down other players and teams. Everyone saw that when we recently beat the Mavericks. Luka [Doncic], Kyrie [Irving], and those guys got tired near the end of the game after playing 40 minutes. Shots that they normally make started not to fall because they were tired, and we took advantage of that. Steph played over 30 minutes in that game, but for the most part, he’s played under 30 minutes, which preserves him for big moments like this. It has helped us in that way of staying fresh compared to other teams.

“By having 13 guys who can legitimately play in our nightly rotations, it allows us to stay fresh, pick up full court, create intensity, and so on. Our offense has really helped our defense, and vice versa.”

No matter how you splice the numbers, clear improvements from last year to this season are relevant for Kerr's group. The energy and passion that they are playing with is as true to the Warriors brand as it has been since that initial 2015 championship run. Curry may be the only superstar on this roster, but any team preparing to face the Warriors better be ready for at least 48 minutes of hard-nosed, rugged defense and a platoon-like system Golden State runs with their nightly rotations.

Brandin Podziemski's future with Golden State

When the Warriors drafted Podziemski 19th overall in 2023, they did not envision him being Curry's long-term replacement. He wasn't Thompson's replacement, nor was he anyone else's replacement. Golden State's front office saw a young combo guard who could do a little bit of everything on the court. Most importantly, he positively impacts winning and brings energy in any role he holds.

Every team in the NBA is constantly searching for secondary guys who lift the morale of those around them. Sure, having super-talented players like Curry obviously increases a team's odds of winning, but the impact of having reliable secondary talent has flown under the radar in recent years. Although this is a star-driven league, players like Podziemski are vital to holding things together between the first and second units.

Through the years, Golden State has been notorious for finding these key secondary players who have an edge to them. Shaun Livingston, Festus Ezeli, Ian Clark, and JaVale McGee are a few of the overlooked assets the Warriors had during their championship runs. Of course, we can't forget to mention Andre Iguodala either, the fourth horseman next to Curry, Thompson, and Green that helped configure one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has seen.

Iguodala made his mark by defending, making the extra effort on 50-50 balls, deflecting the ball on defense, and doing all of the little things that help a team win but don't always show up in the stat sheets. In his eight seasons with Golden State, he was never named an All-Star, but his legacy is forever etched in this team's lore because of his leadership, effort, and willingness to adapt in order to win. That is why he is a four-time champion and why he ended up winning the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Regardless if they say it or not, the Warriors have adopted this same philosophy with Podziemski, as he is one of the league's best glue guys. From making the extra pass on offense to being an active help-side defender, Podziemski's scrappy and gritty play results in a lot of positive offensive and defensive possessions for Golden State.

His hard-nosed play, no pun intended, can also result in the young guard putting his body on the line at times, which recently resulted in a broken nose during the preseason. This was just a minor injury for the Warriors guard, as he says everything is fine with his nose and he is finally playing without his mask. Luckily, this mask is no more for Podziemski, which he claims is a good thing since it was hard to get used to and limited his peripheral vision.

Many NBA players have ended up wearing a protective face shield after suffering nose or face injuries, most notably Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. While he is not prepared to compare himself to legends of the game, Podziemski does take a little ounce of pride in joining this illustrious NBA mask society.

“I think I am definitely a part of that club now,” Podziemski laughed. “But those guys certainly outperformed me, that’s for sure!”

Aside from all the energy and productivity he brings to every game for the Warriors, you can always count on seeing at least one smile from Podziemski, usually multiple. His jubilant personality has resonated with the entire Warriors organization, which is why they are not only confident in his abilities moving forward, but a huge reason why he has become invaluable. Luckily, Podziemski's smile was not impacted by the elbow he took to his face in the preseason that resulted in his broken nose, a smile that he has had help perfecting.

Invisalign has partnered with numerous NBA players through the years, Warriors center Kevon Looney being one of them. Looney, who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just like Podziemski, has always been known for his signature gap between his two front teeth. Through his partnership with Invisalign, he has been able to keep this signature look while also growing more confident in his smile through the retainers helping in other ways.

After seeing how much Looney enjoyed the Invisalign brand, Podziemski decided to get involved, simply because “it just made sense.”

“There is no doubt Invisalign has 100 percent helped my confidence both on and off the court. If there are things that you don’t like about yourself, it’s just human nature to try and hide it. That definitely negatively impacts you both on and off the court,” Podziemski stated. “With Kevon, specifically, him being able to improve his smile while also keeping that signature gap he has in between his teeth brought his confidence up, and everyone around him as well. It was the best of both worlds for him.

“Before I first started with Invisalign, I thought my smile was good, but there was also room for improvement. It has helped me when I play, and obviously I bring a lot of energy on the court so having a great smile is critical.”

This is yet another example of how Podziemski has left his mark on the Warriors in such a short time. The simple mindset of always remaining confident and doing the things to help improve his life on and off the court shows a level of maturity for a 21-year-old in the NBA that is rare to find. Unless you are one of the top picks in the draft, teams are usually almost always willing to include you in trade talks for All-Stars like George or Markkanen. That was not the case with Podziemski due to the fact that the entirety of the Warriors' staff consistently sees the potential he has to become the main leader of this organization.

Podziemski is only in his second season with the Warriors. He still has a lot to learn and a lot to work on in order to achieve the goals he set out for himself when NBA commissioner Adam Silver called out his name on draft night. There is value in young players, especially those like Podziemski, who, instead of putting their heads down, find a teammate's to lift up. You can't teach leadership, and the entire locker room around the Warriors' youngster admires and looks to him just as much as they do Steph and Draymond.

“I still believe I am growing in every aspect of the game. From a leadership perspective, it’s just all about understanding what gets our guys going,” Podziemski said. “I may still be the youngest guy on the team, but there are so many in that locker room that look up to me. That is something I didn’t fully understand until I sat down and spoke with a bunch of our coaches and player development guys.

“Some of my teammates may be 10 years older than me, like Steph and Dray, but they still look up to me, as crazy as that sounds. I never really grasped that concept until this past offseason.”

Basketball is a mysterious game. Shooting the ball and scoring in a basket sounds simple, but so much goes into this delicate craft. Chemistry, camaraderie, brotherhood, and trust are some of the most important aspects that define successful teams in the NBA. If you ask anyone within the walls of the Warriors organization to name someone that exemplifies all of these traits, Podziemski is one of the first to come to mind.

Little things matter in this silly, simple game that we have all come to adore through the years. Just because a player may not be scoring or shooting the ball well doesn't mean he isn't making a positive impact for his team. Podziemski will be the first to admit that he has not started the 2024-25 season strong as far as his numbers go. His efficiency is down compared to his rookie year, and he is only shooting 19.5 percent from three-point range.

Whereas many young players would oftentimes back off and look to defer to others when on the court facing this type of slump, Podziemski is staying the course and using his shooting woes as motivation to be a better all-around player.

“The 82-game season can be trying. Right now, my numbers aren’t where I want them to be, but I know it’s a long journey. Last season, Klay started like 11-for-50 or something like that from deep, and he still finished shooting 40 percent from three-point range for the year. I am honestly not worried about some of my shots not falling right now. I know the work I put in on a daily basis, and what you put in is what the game will reward you with.”

The Warriors love Podziemski, and he loves this organization. The stats and shooting numbers will come around for the young guard. When they do, his ceiling will continue to rise with Golden State. Until then, Podziemski is focused on the ultimate prize.

“Being able to lead the second unit behind Steph and being able to extend leads, grow leads, come back in games if need be – I am willing to do what it takes for us to be successful.

“It is a long season, and I am prepared to make the most of it.”