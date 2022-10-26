Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan shares unique take on Draymond Green punch to Warriors teammate Jordan Poole

A lot has been said about Draymond Green’s controversial and brutal punch to Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a preseason practice. However unlike many fans on social media who were overreacting when a video of the incident got leaked, Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan has a different view.

DeRozan emphasized the fights do happen in the gym and during practices more often than people imagine, and while the Bulls star is not saying punching your teammate is the best way to handle arguments, he pointed out that it’s not a problem that is unfixable. In fact for DeRozan, Green, Poole and the Warriors can come out even better after that fight.

“One, we don’t know what happened, what was said. And granted, I’ve been in plenty of gyms, practices, where altercations happened, whether it was two guys or a group of guys. And a lot of times when I’ve been around that, you come back even better. Especially when the guys understand what was at hand. So, for me, I definitely look at it from a different light,” DeRozan explained, per The Athletic.

DeMar DeRozan, nonetheless, did say “it just sucks that the perception got out there, and people look at it however they want to look at it.” He went on to compare then incident to the time he was getting into fistfights with his cousins for video games and other stuff, only to shake hands later on.

“That’s what families do. It sucks that everybody puts their opinions on it, but it happens,” DeRozan added.

Perhaps the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punching incident wouldn’t have been sensationalized had the video not been leaked, but it’s done and the Warriors can only move on from it.

Fortunately, it does look like the Dubs have worked it out. While it’s doubtful all wounds have healed, DeRozan might be right when he said it is making Green, Poole and the Warriors even better.