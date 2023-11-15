Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had their fun after the Timberwolves-Warriors altercation, as Shaq even mimicked Draymond Green.

Shaq pulled a Draymond Green last night on Inside the NBA as he put Charles Barkley in a chokehold 🤣 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/kfUIEGjcZ5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Shaq did pull a Draymond last night as he wandered across the table to put Charles Barkley in a chokehold. It's an extremely fitting event for the two Hall-of-Famers. O'Neal and Barkley fought on the court during their playing days, and seem to get into some altercation on air every night, whether it be serious or playful.

This time, the fun-loving nature of Shaq is clear to see. The Big Diesel slowly wanders over to Barkley's side of the table saying “I'm not gonna do nothing” before quickly running to Barkley and jokingly putting him in a headlock. Barkley is of course a good sport about it, smiling and bracing for impact as Shaq arrives.

The Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert incident

While the NBA on TNT crew had their jokes about the scuffle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, it wasn't so funny for the two teams involved. The altercation started when Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Warriors forward Klay Thompson got into a scuffle while seemingly fighting for a rebound.

As the play proceeded, the two players were locked in a physical tussle heading down to the other end of the court. The officials quickly tried to blow the whistle to de-escalate the situation, but of course, things only got worse from there.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert quickly rushed in and seemingly put Klay Thompson in a bit of a chokehold. When Warriors forward Draymond Green saw that, it was all over. Green bombarded Gobert, quickly putting him into an aggressive headlock that almost looked more like a sleeper hold.

All of this drama happened in just the first minute or so of the game. It's an altercation that is sure to have some serious repercussions, particularly for Draymond Green who is a repeat offender.

While the NBA will be forced to dish out some punishments, it's nice to know that the NBA on TNT crew is always there to make us laugh in more serious situations. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are not only great basketball minds but pretty good comics as well.