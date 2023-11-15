Draymond Green channeled his inner Jon Jones against Rudy Gobert during the Timberwolves' scuffle with the Warriors.

The game had just started for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Fans were just witnessing Anthony Edwards miss while Draymond Green reached for the rebound over Rudy Gobert. In the blink of an eye, words and fists were being thrown around which started a scuffle that brought officials out of their seats. It all started with Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson. But, Dray, who channeled his inner Jon Jones, and the Stifle Tower were the ones to draw the most attention.

Draymond Green was quick to respond when Jaden McDaniels started to hound Klay Thompson without the ball. The Warriors big man rushed towards the scuffle and moved other individuals that were in his path. It just so happened that Rudy Gobert was in the way and the only way Green could get him out of the way was through a chokehold ala Jon Jones.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

The Warriors are now left to battle the Timberwolves with a thin rotation led by Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. Other players are starting to step up like Brandin Podziemski who has notched a smooth nine points, two dimes, and cleaned up the glass twice before the end of the first quarter.

It is still uncertain if the key Warriors players will be suspended for their actions. But, it is more than likely that they get hit with a hefty fine to reprimand them. Overall, it is unfortunate that Thompson and Green would not be able to square off against the Anthony Edwards-led squad.