The Golden State Warriors’ struggles continued in their final NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets 119-115 and extending their losing streak to five games. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with a near triple-double, recording 24 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, but his efforts weren’t enough to secure the win.

Denver’s Nikola Jokić delivered a commanding performance, finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and one block. His all-around dominance underscored the gap between the Nuggets and a Warriors team struggling to find consistency during their skid.

Despite the loss, the Warriors have clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals after finishing 3-1 in West Group C play. They will face the second-seeded Houston Rockets on December 11, with the game set to air on TNT.

Following the game, NBA analyst Charles Barkley shared his blunt thoughts on Golden State during Inside the NBA.

“They’re a fun little team to watch. When they’re making threes they are tough to beat. But I told you, I don’t believe in the Warriors. But they’re cute, they’re fun to watch,” Barkley said.

When Kenny Smith pressed Barkley on why he doubted the Warriors, Barkley offered further criticism.

“I just don’t think they have enough, but they got a bunch of jags. They got Steph and a bunch of jags – just guys and they don’t have enough star power,” Barkley said.

Warriors' NBA Cup loss to Nuggets underscores need for consistency

The Warriors, who started the season with an impressive 12-3 record, have now dropped to 12-8. Andrew Wiggins, who has been a key contributor this season, had an off-night against Denver, finishing with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals. While his numbers were solid defensively, his offensive struggles highlighted the Warriors’ need for more consistent contributions across the roster.

Golden State’s defensive lapses and rebounding issues have become glaring during their losing streak. Despite Curry’s consistent production, the Warriors have struggled to close out games against high-level competition.

The team will now return home for a three-game homestand starting Thursday night against Houston, the very team they will face again in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. This stretch of games provides Golden State an opportunity to recalibrate and regain momentum before the high-stakes matchup on December 11.

As the season progresses, the Warriors’ ability to bounce back will be critical to proving skeptics like Barkley wrong. Consistent performances from key players like Wiggins and defensive improvements across the board will be essential for the team to remain competitive in the tightly packed Western Conference.