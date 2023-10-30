The Golden State Warriors wrap up their three-game road trip as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors are 2-1 to start the year off. Steph Curry is playing to a MVP level this season. He is averaging 30.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Klay Thompson is second on the team with 17.3 points per game Chris Paul is in his first year with the Warriors. He is averaging 10.7 points, and 9.3 assists for them. Kevon Looney is the leading rebounder with 11.3 per game.

The Pelicans are 2-0 to star the year, and they love having Zion Williamson back. Williamson leads the team with 23.5 points per game. He has also grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game. Brandon Ingram is second on the team with 22.5 points per game. He also has 7.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Ingram, and Williamson are two players the Pelicans will rely on all year. C.J McCollum rounds out a solid big-3 for the Pelicans.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pelicans Odds

Golden State Warriors: +4 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -4 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have Steph Curry, and he is enough to help the team cover any spread. Curry has scored 27 points, 41 points, and 24 points in the three games played. He is shooting 50.9 percent from the field, and 44.7 percent from three this season. The Pelicans are going to have a very tough matchup with Steph Curry on the opposing team.

New Orleans has scored 111, and 96 points in their two games played, so their offense has not been great. Williamson, and Ingram are good players, but just 40 points between those two will not cut it. If the Warriors can keep those two from scoring in 30s, there is a good chance the Pelicans do not score a lot of points. 110 points just will not be enough for the Pelicans.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have played a lot of good basketball. The best part of their game at the moment is the defense. New Orleans is allowing opponents to shoot just 39.2 percent from the field, and 23.7 percent from three. Both of those numbers are the lowest in the NBA. New Orleans is doing a very good job contesting all shots, and it has shown. Their 95.5 points per game allowed is third-fewest in the NBA. Their defense is going to have to step in this game against the Warriors, but all signs are saying they will be able to do that.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be closer than people may think. The Warriors are an offensive team, and the Pelicans are strong on defense. It is going to be tough for the Warriors to score in this game, but they are capable of getting hot at any moment on the court. Golden State is the underdog in this game, as well. With that said, I like the Warriors to cover this spread. It is just four points, but I think the Warriors will be able to keep the game close, or win.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Warriors +4 (-110), Under 225 (-110)