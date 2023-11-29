Warriors guard Chris Paul weighed in on the viral Scott Foster argument transcription making the rounds online

Last Wednesday, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul was ejected by Scott Foster in the latest incident from the ongoing saga between the two.

NBA fans went wild online after the ejection. While many ripped Foster, other sarcastically broke down Foster's ejection in the style of a legendary player's signature move. On social media, Rob Perez did his best to transcribe the incident that NBA fans were talking about:

Did my best to transcribe the CP3 vs. Scott Foster altercation: pic.twitter.com/jQAaP9lZkJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2023

After Perez's video was shared to Clutchpoints' Instagram page, the Warriors guard weighed in, saying “Close but wrong!”

After the incident, Paul expressed frustration and said that things were personal for he and Foster, “We had a situation years ago and it's personal … don't use a tech to get your point across.”

Apparently, the two had an incident way back when Paul was still in the Clippers. The now Warriors guard outlined that it involved his son, father, Foster, and Doc Rivers. There is not much detail as to why this happened and how it transpired, but it's clear that the situation is something that bothers Paul.

Before being ejected in the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns, Paul racked up six points, six assists, and two rebounds. He's averaging just 8.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.

For years, Paul was unable to win a playoff game with Foster officiating, even carrying a 13-game losing streak with him in last year's playoffs before snapping that skid with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the first round.