The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world by acquiring Chris Paul in an offseason trade. CP3 is an incredible point guard, but his fit is unclear with the Warriors since they have a player by the name of Stephen Curry running the position. That said, Curry could end up playing the two-guard given his elite shooting prowess. Or, Paul may come off the bench. Despite this uncertainty, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't worried.

“All of that will happen in training camp. Until we get everyone on the floor, we won't be able to assess what's best for our team and how everything is going to look,” Kerr said, via Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News. “But I'm very confident that it's going to work out. We got great guys and we got great champions, great competitors. There's one goal next year, and that's to win at the highest possible level. Everything else will unfold as the season does.”

Some Warriors fans are still curious how everything will look once the 2023-24 season gets underway. However, the truth is that Kerr is correct. CP3's role uncertainty isn't an issue for Golden State.

Chris Paul's role uncertainty isn't a problem for Warriors

Yes, the Warriors will need to make a decision on whether or not to start Paul. The thought of the future Hall of Famer potentially coming off the bench is odd in itself. Paul, though, is a competitor in every sense of the word and will do whatever it takes to help the team win.

Paul, 38, is going to help this Warriors team regardless of his role. He doesn't score like he did during his prime, but CP3 is still an excellent distributor. During the 2022-23 campaign with the Phoenix Suns, Paul averaged 13.9 points per game and an impressive 8.9 assists per contest. Playing for a Warriors team that loves to shoot the three-ball may lead to an increase in assists for Paul given his elite court vision.

The main storyline prior to the season will revolve around Paul's role. It's inevitable. But fans don't need to worry, because Chris Paul is going to help the Dubs despite the circumstances.