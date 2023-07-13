Stephen Curry doesn't know whether Chris Paul will start or come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors next season. One thing's for sure, though: No matter how it ultimately plays out, the team at large will be tasked with managing that potentially fraught—not just the Point God himself.

Addressing Paul's viral quip about possibly transitioning to a bench role with the Warriors, Curry made clear that decision wouldn't be made in July and is one outsiders are more concerned with at the moment than anyone in Golden State's locker room.

“The biggest thing is, it’s anybody outside our locker room asking that question. It’s not the time for that and we don’t even know the answers,” he said, per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s going to be on all of us to figure it out.”

Conventional wisdom suggests that Paul would come off the bench for the first time in his Hall-of-Fame career with the Warriors, basically replacing the role Jordan Poole played in 2022-23. Though not a full-time starter, Poole was on the floor for tipoff of 43 games last season, both filling in when Curry missed separate month-long stints due to injury and playing alongside the two-time MVP when Steve Kerr opted to bench Kevon Looney and open small.

Paul's age, obviously, can't be overlooked here. He's 38, best suited for a role that manages his minutes over the 82-game grind so he can be as fresh as possible for the postseason, just like fellow thirtysomethings Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Paul and Golden State's incumbent stars will have scheduled rest days throughout the regular season, too, leaving ample opportunity for others to start.

Big-picture, it's ultimately insignificant who starts for the Warriors in 2023-24. The lineups that finish games matter far more, and Paul is bound to get plenty of crunch-time burn in Golden State—hopefully all he'll need to get comfortable with the prospect of coming off the bench if Kerr sticks with his traditional starting five.