Chris Paul has been ruled out for the rest of the Golden State Warriors' NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday due to leg injury.

Paul was spotted limping early in the second quarter of the showdown before the Warriors announced that he has left the game with lower left leg soreness. The team initially said his status was “To Be Decided” or “TBD,” though the Dubs eventually ruled him out.

CP3 played just five minutes off the bench for the Warriors, tallying three points on 1-of-2 shooting along with two steals.

The severity of Paul's injury has yet to be revealed, but any time a player is unable to return after suffering from injury mid-game, it's normal to cause some concerns among fans.

More details on Chris Paul's injury are expected to be revealed in the coming days, though hopes are high that the Point God will not need to miss some time or, at least, it won't be long. With Paul already 38 years old, it won't be a surprise if the Warriors take a cautious approach in dealing with his injury.

Paul has been one of the better players for the Warriors amid the issues encountered by Draymond Green and the struggles of Klay Thompson. He has been a stabilizing force for the franchise, averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game heading to Tuesday's contest. More than his contributions, the fact that CP3 has also embraced a bench role after being a starter throughout his career has been massive as well.

Hopefully, Paul's injury isn't serious and his exit against the Kings is just a precautionary measure to preserve his old body.