Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul talks about his role with the team amid original questions about how he would fit.

When the Golden State Warriors traded for point guard Chris Paul, there were mostly talks of confusion. People didn't know how Paul would fit onto a team already consisting the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Would he start? Would he be relegated to the bench?

While he's currently in a bench role, it's provided wonders for the Warriors as they've started the season 6-2. In an interview with The Ringer, Paul said that he knows what he can offer a team and that whatever situation he's in, the team is going to thrive.

“I think you just always got to be careful how you pose a question,” Paul said. “Are you posing a question, or are you making a statement? So I think for me … we’re going to see how this all works. And if that means some games coming off the court, whatever that means, man, I said it before, I know who I am and what I bring to a team. So we ain’t worried about that.”

Paul is currently averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 assists while playing around 28 minutes per game. Even with the fast start to the new season, Paul said that it's still a process and implied that winning during the time to get used to it is essential.

“It’s figuring it out,” Paul said. “It’s going to be a process, but at the same time, you want to win in the process.”

Draymond Green noticing a difference with the Warriors

A key player to the Warriors winning ways and a big factor to their dynasty is Draymond Green who notices a change in the environment. He said to the media last week that the season prior was “horses**t.”

“Last year was horses**t. It was hard to come to work, not fun,” Green said. “And so this year, you see the joy on guys’ face when they come in the building. You got guys staying over two or three hours after just sitting around talking, getting here two and three hours early just to be here. You start to see that, and you’re like, ‘OK, this is a group that likes being together.’”

There's no doubt that Paul not only adds veteran leadership to a team, but elite true point-guard skills that's rare in the current scale of the NBA. The Warriors should never be doubted when it comes to being in contention for a championship as Paul still is aiming to capture his first.

However, they have a whole season to go as their next game will be against last season's champions in the Denver Nuggets tonight.