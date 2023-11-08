The Golden State Warriors began the 2023-24 season without the services of Draymond Green, who needed more time to recover from the ankle injury he sustained during preseason. However, Green ended up missing just the first two games of the Warriors' season, playing well since returning to action. However, listed on the injury report heading into their Wednesday night battle against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, there's a bit of uncertainty when it comes to what the answer is to the question of “Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?”

Draymond Green injury status vs. Nuggets

Draymond Green, according to the latest injury report submitted by the Warriors to the league, is questionable to play against the Nuggets. Thankfully, this potential absence for Green isn't related by any means to the ankle injury he nursed earlier in the season. Green, according to the report, may end up missing out on the heavyweight clash against the Nuggets due to personal reasons.

It remains unclear what personal matter Green is tending to that could force him to miss an all-important clash early on in the season. But at the very least, Warriors fans should take comfort in that it's not related at all to his ankle problems and that the fiery forward doesn't tend to miss time unless it's truly necessary (or for load management reasons, which is not the case here).

After all, Draymond Green has been healthy and playing at a high level for the Warriors to begin the 2023-24 season. Green has even suited up in both nights of two separate back-to-back sets, which is a welcome change from last season's more brazen resting shenanigans from the Dubs.

Green is currently averaging 10.3 points (the most he's averaged since the 2017-18 season), 5.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting a strong 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Most importantly, he has been on-point for the Warriors defensively. His potential absence will be such a huge deal for the Warriors in their quest to slow down Nikola Jokic.

But for now, there's no definitive answer yet to the question of “Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?”