After Steve Kerr and the Warriors saw Gary Payton II and Chris Paul go down, the basketball gods struck Andrew Wiggins.

Everything came crumbling down after Malik Monk hit that game-winner against the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr was left looking for answers after his thin guard rotation got even thinner when Gary Payton II went down. This was immediately followed by Chris Paul suffering an injury that sidelined him against the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, the latest addition to their woes is Andrew Wiggins.

Andrew Wiggins was the bright silver lining in the Warriors' early NBA In-Season Tournament exit. But, even that was taken away from Steve Kerr. Wiggins will not be playing against the Clippers. The forward apparently slammed his car door on his right index finger which gave him trouble during shooting practice, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr posits that the injury will not be of major concern. This is largely because he views it as a temporary ailment. But, his level of production may drop given that the index finger controls his ball-handling and shooting stroke. There is still no certainty if this is a large enough concern that he gets sidelined against the Clippers. But, the usual process for recovery in these types of injuries is fast.

The Warriors will now really want individuals like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga to step up. Stephen Curry cannot handle all of the load on both sides of the court. This is because of the key absences of Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. A record below .500 haunts the Warriors system but it would sure be a Christmas treat if they get above it during the holidays.