By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors, currently in the middle of an eight-game homestand, have a golden opportunity to make up ground in the Western Conference standings amid Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury. However, their game on Monday night is far from a cakewalk, with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks determined to shake off their season-long inconsistencies. And the Warriors knew that firsthand as they blew a 17-point halftime lead despite Klay Thompson’s monster scoring night. But Donte DiVincenzo is there to save the day.

With the Hawks leading by three, 121-118, and only a few seconds left in the game, everyone in Chase Center knew the ball was going to Klay Thompson’s hands. However, Thompson missed his corner three; thankfully Jordan Poole got the offensive board and hoisted up a three of his own. Dejounte Murray ended up blocking Poole’s attempt then inadvertently tapping the loose ball towards the loving arms of a waiting Donte DiVincenzo, who didn’t hesitate to let the ball fly to tie the game with 0.6 seconds left in the game. Swish.

Warriors get a game-tying 3 from Donte DiVincenzo with 0.6 seconds left after a miss and a block eventually pinballs out to him. Forces overtime. pic.twitter.com/i98y7zwLEw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2023

DiVincenzo is proving himself as a capable shot-maker, especially in the clutch. The 25-year old guard also nailed a dagger three during the Warriors’ most recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and he has emerged as a crucial fixture for the Dubs amid Stephen Curry’s prolonged injury absence.

There have been plenty of question marks surrounding the Warriors’ supporting cast this season around Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins’ absence hasn’t helped their cause at all as well. Nonetheless, Donte DiVincenzo is quickly endearing himself to the Warriors faithful and he should continue to do so especially if he continues to come up huge for the reigning champions.