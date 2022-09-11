Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is back in Michigan State, and he’s absolutely enjoying his time as he watched Saturday’s football game against Akron.

Just a day after he was inducted into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame, Green made the most of his visit to his alma mater. Without a care for what anyone would say, he danced and played around as he cheered for the Spartans in the contest.

Draymond Green is living his best life. 🕺@MSU_Basketball x @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/mvvXMTxx6z — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 10, 2022

For what it’s worth, Draymond Green had several reasons to be that ecstatic during the contest. As the video showed, Michigan State football actually dominated against Akron and gave them a 52-0 beating.

Furthermore, the Warriors forward was also honored during the game in an extended tribute for his Hall of Fame induction in the university.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

After winning his fourth championship with the Warriors in the past campaign, Green is definitely having an incredible time this offseason. The championship fever is clearly still in him, and who could blame him? We’ll probably do and feel the same if we’re in his position.

Besides, with the new NBA season coming up, it’s only right that Green and the rest of the Warriors enjoy the time off that they have before defending their title. It is set to be an even more difficult year for them, especially with renewed targets appearing at their backs.