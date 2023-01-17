Draymond Green came up big in the second half for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, and fans might have a Wiz fan to thank for that.

There was a Wizards fan behind the scorer’s table that kept yapping at Green throughout the game. And apparently, the said hater questioned Green’s Hall of Fame status. Unsurprisingly, it fired up the Warriors forward and sparked his huge performance in the final 24 minutes of the game.

Green failed to score in the first half of the contest and made just two rebounds, four assists and one steal. In the second half, however, he made 17 points on top of four rebounds, six dimes and two steals. His big-time defensive plays allowed the Warriors to pull away for good, eventually winning 127-118.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Green opened up about the heckler and his statement performance, noting that a lot of his teammates and the coaching staff told him, “Draymond, shut him up.”

“I’m like that bro. I’ve been like that,” Green added when asked about his message for the said Wizards supporter.

Draymond Green said the fan questioned his Hall of Fame status and it fired him up to turn a sluggish first half to a huge second half: “I’m like that bro. I’ve been like that.” https://t.co/9mXSmsY0uwpic.twitter.com/ViUR1F5VBe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2023

Draymond Green certainly shut down the hater with his performance. While it was Stephen Curry who led the Warriors to the victory, Green’s contributions cannot be understated. On a night that the Dubs struggled defensively, he really stepped up big time to help the team and make sure the Wizards won’t make a comeback.

He’s like that!