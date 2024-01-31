See Draymond Green's comments on Doc Rivers to the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a week removed from firing head coach Adrian Griffin and one game into Doc Rivers' tenure with the team, while plenty of names in the NBA community continue to voice their opinions on the situation. That includes Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who commented on Milwaukee's new coach on Wednesday.

Green mentioned defense as the main issue for the Bucks this season, something that is not Rivers' strong suit as a coach.

“I’ve never known Doc to be the greatest defensive coach in the world,” Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. “What I have known Doc is to have some offensive sets that’ll have you scratching your head like where was I supposed to be in help on that one?”

“So tough circumstances I think to come in under and then you’re also coming in under Championship or bust.”

The Bucks shockingly fired Grifin 43 games into his tenure. The team played well and kept its perch among the best teams in the league, posting a 30-13 record under Griffin. Despite that, the Bucks ranked 24th in opponent points per game and 20th in defensive rating.

Though Rivers might not help solve the problem in the traditional sense, his veteran presence as a coach could connect better with the players than Griffin's.

There's no denying that there is immense pressure on Rivers and the Bucks to perform and exceed expectations for the rest of the season. Anything less than a trip to the NBA Finals may not be enough for the Bucks with a championship surely on the minds of most people in the organization.

Doc Rivers should come into the job with a new level of determination as this could be his last shot at another title. Buckle up, Bucks fans.