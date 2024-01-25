Warriors star Draymond Green revealed the NFSW Chris Paul message he previously told Devin Booker during the Olympics.

Draymond Green and Chris Paul now appear to have a good relationship. In fact, Paul admitted that he did not want to be traded to the Golden State Warriors if Green did not re-sign. Green and Paul used to not exactly get along, however. During Paul's appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed something he told Paul's former teammate Devin Booker during the Olympics, via Bleacher Report.

“I’ve known Book since high school, maybe 15 – 16 years old or something like that, so I’ve always had a great relationship with Book. I love Book, that’s my dawg,” Green said. “We played in the Olympics in 2021, and I’m like Book I hate him (CP), and Book a real one, and Book said I feel you Dre, but I don’t know if he (CP) really feel that strong about it, he don’t talk about it like that. I said I know he probably don’t talk about it Book, but I f—- hate CP man. It goes back to, one I gotta say it, but immaturity.”

Draymond Green's Chris Paul admission

Green has endured his share of criticism this season for his actions on the court. He was ultimately suspended and missed a significant amount of time. Regardless of your opinion of Green, one thing that cannot be denied is that he is always brutally honest.

Green's admission isn't shocking, though. Paul and Green used to play extremely physical with one another and it was clear they were not the best of friends. Paul admitted that Green and Paul were competitive with one another. Of course, playing for rival teams only escalated matters.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors developed a rivalry in the 2010's decade when Paul played in LA. Paul continued to feud, in a sense, with Green following his time in Los Angeles. It continued when he joined the Suns and Green later told Booker his honest feelings about Paul.

Now, though, Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking openly about the situation. There seems to be an element of respect between them, as they are both passionate and hard-working players who want to lead their team to victory.