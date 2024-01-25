Chris Paul was only going to join the Warriors if Draymond Green stayed

Chris Paul was traded to the Golden State Warriors before the 2023-24 season. Paul, however, admitted that Draymond Green played a pivotal role in his desire to join Golden State, via The Draymond Green Show on Bleacher Report.

“People wouldn’t even know this, except for my family, I told them I don’t want to come unless Draymond is signing back right,” Paul told Green. “That’s why me and you always talk about it, like the social media world and all that they never know what’s really happening. So I didn’t want to come to the Warriors without you being here.

“As much as we fought and got into it and all that I saw the way that you protected Steph, Klay, all them guys over this time and it was like damn if we can figure it out and play and be on the same team, it’s going to be hell for the other teams.”

Paul and Stephen Curry have been two of the best point guards over the years in the Western Conference. When CP3 played for the Los Angeles Clippers, he often would utilize physical play while defending Curry. Green would do everything he could to protect his point guard, however, and Paul clearly took notice.

Chris Paul has since played for a number of other teams in the West, so he's obviously familiar with the Warriors. So when the idea of a trade to Golden State came to fruition, Paul wanted to make sure that Green was going to re-sign.

Chris Paul and Warriors' 2023-24 season

Paul is unfortunately dealing with a hand injury at the moment. Between Paul's injury and the Warriors' underperformance, it's been a disappointing season for the team. The team holds a 19-22 record as of this story's writing.

Prior to suffering the injury, Paul was averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He was not recording All-Star numbers like he used to, but Paul is still a reliable point guard who is capable of leading a team. Golden State has unquestionably missed his presence on the court.