The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, further depleting an injury-marred roster. But Draymond Green remains the embodiment of the Warriors’ next man up mantra, especially after logging a season high 45 minutes in their 2OT win vs. the Hawks buoyed by Klay Thompson’s explosion.

With only Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, the man responsible for sending the Warriors over the finish line with a game-winning putback, present as members of their roster with any sort of experience lining up at the five, Golden State relied on Green to log additional minutes. And for his part, Green delivered; he had a quintessential Draymond game, a five-point, 13-rebound, and 11-dime performance to help the Dubs extend their winning streak to five.

When asked after the game whether his additional workload was an “overburden”, Green shrugged off the idea, saying that it’s his responsibility to do whatever is asked of him amid their collective quest to get the win.

“No man, I’m paid to play basketball, brother. We don’t have that luxury [of resting] right now. It is what it is. Regardless of how I feel, it don’t matter. I gotta play and we gotta win,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Draymond Green, who’s already 32 years old, has taken a few rest days here and there this season to remain fresh after the mileage he’s accrued playing deep into the postseason for the greater part of the past decade.

Nonetheless, with the Warriors unable to separate themselves from the Western Conference pack, mostly due to their poor road record, Green knows that he has to shoulder a heavy workload and that, for his part, he has trained his body to remain ready when circumstances like these arise.

“I work all summer to put my body in a position to be ready to handle whatever’s thrown at me,” Green added.

And the Warriors may just ask Green to give the team whatever he can as they try to carry over their stellar home record away from the friendly confines of Chase Center.