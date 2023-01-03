By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There’s just something in the air in Chase Center that gives the Golden State Warriors invincibility. Entering their Monday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks armed with the best home record in the league, the Warriors had a golden opportunity to continue their climb atop the Western Conference by extending their win streak to five despite Stephen Curry’s injury. And it took them 58 game minutes to do so despite Klay Thompson’s monster 54-point scoring night, all thanks to Kevon Looney’s ever-unsung heroics.

With the Hawks tying the game at 141 with eight seconds left off a Trae Young bucket, the prospect of a third overtime loomed. Everyone in the building knew that the ball was going to Klay Thompson’s hands for a chance at the win even if he needed Donte DiVincenzo to bail him out in regulation. Thompson received the ball from a Draymond Green handoff and pulled up over the outstretched arms of John Collins, clanking the ball off the back iron.

However, Kevon Looney, who always has such an uncanny nose for the ball, was in position for an offensive board with only Dejounte Murray to beat. Looney’s first tap hit all glass, but the second time’s the charm, as he calmly banked in a game winner just as the buzzer sounded to cap off what was such a wild outing between the Warriors and Hawks.

KEVON LOONEY TIPS IT IN FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/j3dB0uwa1E — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 3, 2023

This adds yet another chapter to the growing list of often overlooked Kevon Looney heroics. Looney will not wow anyone with eye-popping numbers on a regular basis (although he did finish with 14 points and 21 rebounds) or with incredible basketball wizardry with the eye test.

Nonetheless, the Warriors know just how valuable Looney is to their team. And during a night with plenty of scoring outbursts, with Klay Thompson and Donovan Mitchell, among others, leading the way with such bonkers performances, Looney stands out as someone who can affect winning in a way that goes under the radar more often than not.