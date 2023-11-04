Draymond Green believes the Warriors could have used Brandin Podziemski and their other young studs in their win over the Thunder

The Golden State Warriors picked up a hard-fought win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to kick off their In-Season Tournament slate, as a last-second layup from Stephen Curry gave the Dubs a 141-139 victory. While Golden State got the result they wanted, Draymond Green believes that a simple move could have helped the Warriors make getting a victory easier on themselves here.

Ahead of their four-game road trip, the Warriors decided to send Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. While Podziemski had only played in one game and Jackson-Davis had played in two, Green believes that their energy when used off the bench was extremely helpful, and he thinks that they could have drastically helped Golden State out in this one.

Draymond believes the Warriors' energy would have been better with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones on the bench in OKC, and considers them integral to the fabric of the team pic.twitter.com/8XYu5EoSuv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

Neither team had a double-digit lead at any point of this game, but the Warriors seemed to be lacking energy to open the third quarter when they allowed the Thunder to take a seven-point lead. While they eventually managed to battle back and win the game, Green thinks having an injection of energy from their young guys like Podziemski, Jackson-Davis, and even Lester Quinones could have helped here.

Draymond Green's take likely won't go unheard by the front office, and while these young guys may not immediately return to the NBA, they should be featured more and more as the season goes on. With Green expressing his desire to see guys like Podziemski and Jackson-Davis back with the team, expect to see them get recalled from the G-League sooner rather than later, even if it doesn't happen during their current road trip.