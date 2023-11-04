Friday night's wild showdown between the Warriors and the Thunder ended in a wild fashion that even Steve Kerr didn't understand.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in quite bizarre fashion to the tune of a controversial 141-139 finish. The Warriors moved to 5-1 on the regular season, and made a 1-0 start in the brand-new NBA In-Season Tournament. Friday night's game ended with a game-winner by Steph Curry that was originally ruled no good due to goaltending by Draymond Green, who touched the rim while Curry's shot was in the air. Upon review, officials reversed the call and awarded the Warriors the win. Head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he didn't really know what was going on either.

“It just looked like the ball was going in. Then, when I saw the replay on the scoreboard up top, it looked like Draymond touched the rim,” Kerr said. “And then, I guess it's just a determination of, did it impact the shot. I'm not quite sure of the rules, so I was sort of expecting them to overturn it. But obviously, they allowed it, and we escaped.”

Steph Curry ultimately finished the game with 30 points on 9-15 shooting. First-year Warrior Chris Paul had an interesting stat line, with one point, no made field goals, and 13 assists.

The Warriors also improved to 4-0 in road games this season, which is already a positive sign after struggling heavily in that stat a year ago. In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors finished 11-30 on the road. That was a red flag that Golden State was ultimately unable to overcome. This game already has potential to be one of the wildest games of the 2023-24 NBA season. Even Steve Kerr, a nine-time NBA champion, was surprised by this result.