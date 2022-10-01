Draymond Green fires back at Ronnie 2K after Klay Thompson jab over 3-point rating

Is a Ronnie 2K-Golden State Warriors beef brewing? Klay Thompson recently won a three-point shooting contest and called out Ronnie 2K. Ronnie offered a response to Thompson which led to a back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Ronnie 2K.

It all began with a Thompson interview after he won a three-point competition.

“Ronnie 2K, change my three-point rating right now,” Klay Thompson said which drew a laugh from Stephen Curry.

Ronnie then shared the video with a caption that reads “#RentFree.”

Draymond Green has always been known for sticking up for teammates, and he kept that narrative alive and well on Saturday.

Ronnie, you promote a video game sir. Stop acting like the old media. https://t.co/gCMjQKVdSi — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 1, 2022

“Ronnie, you promote a video game sir,” Green said on Twitter. “Stop acting like the old media.”

However, Ronnie 2K had no intention of letting Green get the final word.

“Sorry I don’t have a “stimulating” podcast to put this on this morning busy promoting a video game,” He replied on Twitter.

Ronnie also changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson previously took issue with his 88 overall three-point shooting ability in NBA 2k23. Thompson is widely-regarded as one of the best long-range threats of all-time. Nevertheless, he is tied for the second highest mark in NBA 2K23. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is first and ranked as a 99 overall three-point shooter.

Ronnie 2K has drawn criticism from other players in reference to their 2K ratings in the past as well. But he doesn’t seem to mind the attention.

NBA 2K23 has drawn mostly strong reviews through it’s first few weeks of release, even if Klay Thompson isn’t a fan of the game.