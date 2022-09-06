It’s safe to say the Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly pleased with their player ratings in NBA 2K23.

Stephen Curry is one of just six players rated 96 or higher, but the reigning Finals MVP comes in one point lower than the top-ranked Giannis Antetokounmpo. Andrew Wiggins’ star turn on Golden State’s title run yielded a solid overall rating of 84, four points higher than in last year’s game. But he’s also the Warriors’ second highest-rated player, with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole all falling one point behind him.

No one is arguing that Curry was the driving force behind Golden State’s remarkable fourth title in eight seasons. But the Warriors’ postseason success hinged on much more than his otherworldly shot-making and consistent ability to bend the defense, evidence of their ensemble approach behind the greatest shooter ever. Are Golden State’s other players getting short shrift from 2K for adhering to that all-for-one ethos? Dub Nation certainly thinks so so.

Klay Thompson, however, seems much less concerned with his overall player rating than his ability to drain threes in this year’s edition of the game.

Though tied with Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard as the second-best long-range shooter in NBA 2K23, Thompson nevertheless took major umbrage at his 88 rating from deep—11 points behind his fellow Splash Brother’s.

Klay Thompson had some stuff to get off his chest for @NBA2K 👀 (via @KlayThompson /IG) pic.twitter.com/tgqZGDCsBG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

There’s no debating that Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history. The only player ever who definitively belongs above him in the league’s unofficial hierarchy of all-time marksmen is Curry.

Still, Thompson returned from missing two-and-a-half seasons by shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc in 2021-22, a career-low. He hit the same very good yet unspectacular share of triples in the postseason, the second-worst mark of his playoff career.

All signs point to Thompson being better in 2022-23 than he was last season. Until he proves it on the floor, though, it seems fair of 2K to only rank him as one of the five best three-point shooters in basketball. More telling will be where he stands in that category a year from now, even further removed from back-to-back series injuries that once put Thompson’s career at risk.