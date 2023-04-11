Warriors forward Draymond Green added a bit of fuel to the fire in his ongoing beef with Memphis Grizzlies man Dillon Brooks.

The pair have gone back-and-forth in recent months with Green essentially annihilating Brooks on his podcast last month in response to the latter’s criticism of him.

Brooks would get his revenge on the court before Green fired back stating that wins in March don’t really mean much and that a rivalry is only made when the other team — in this case, the Grizzlies — win championships as well.

With that said, it’s actually been some time since we’ve seen any headlines with Green and Brooks, perhaps given that playoff season is fast approaching.

However, Green, decided to have some fun while concluding his recent podcast with Lauri Markkanen by taking an unprovoked dig at Brooks.

“My brother, I can’t thank you enough for coming on the show man,” Green said. “You’re welcome back anytime. I try to go by this thing and I don’t want to alienate anybody because we’re always appreciative of all guests. But I always say you gotta have a little resume to come on The Draymond Green Show.

“You can’t just be some guys out here talking and getting interviews. You gotta have a resume. You can’t be Dillon Brooks or something so I appreciate you coming on the show, my brother,” Green concluded while the two of them started laughing.

The Grizzlies will face the No. 8 seed while the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Should they both come out on top, we could be in store for a repeat of last year’s Western Conference semifinals — and it’ll certainly be a can’t-miss affair.