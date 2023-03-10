The Memphis Grizzlies made quick work of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. A Ja Morant-less Grizzlies side ended up blowing out the defending champs, 131-110, in what was supposed to be a tightly-contested matchup between two Western Conference contenders. In the end, however, the Warriors didn’t know what hit them as they carry on with their downward spiral on the road.

After the game, Dillon Brooks had some choice words for Draymond Green following the latter’s scathing tirade against the Grizzlies stud in a recent episode of Dray’s podcast. Brooks pretty much let his game do the talking, but he also made sure to apply some savagery on Green in his post-game interview.

“You should give the mic to Draymond, then will talk about me,” Brooks said. “… Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.”

Not to be outdone, Green just had to clap back at Brooks and the Grizzlies. The Warriors star made things personal — just like he did on his podcast in his slanderous rant against Brooks — by calling attention to Memphis’ lack of success in the NBA:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“One team has to win, and then another team has to win. That’s what creates a rivalry,” Green said. “… Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly, we’ve won four times and I think their organization has zero championships, so I can’t consider that a rivalry.”

“Anybody can win in March. Anybody can win in March. What I mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March. What’s a game in March mean?”

"Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly, we won 4 times and I think they're organization has 0 championships. So I can't consider that a rivalry… Anybody can win in March. What that mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March." pic.twitter.com/ZGEegJMUwT… https://t.co/xTy522z9e6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

If you look at it that way, then it’s hard to argue against Draymond Green’s point here. Nevertheless, it was the Grizzlies who won the battle on Thursday night. I just hope and pray that these two teams face off in the playoffs this season.