Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks recently had some not-so-nice things to say about Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors veteran caught wind of the comments, and unsurprisingly, Dray just had to clap back. What is surprising, however, is the way that Green so ruthlessly destroyed Brooks with a two-and-a-half-minute tirade on a recent episode of his podcast.

Green showed no mercy to Dillon Brooks as he responded to the latter’s criticism point by point. I just don’t see how Brooks comes back from this one:

“This idiot said, ‘I don’t know what Draymond does out there.’ He said, ‘I don’t like Draymond at all,'” Green started. “You don’t know me. ‘I just don’t like Golden State.’ I quite frankly wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either. ‘I don’t like anything to do with them.’ Quite frankly, you were a little kid in high school watching us win championships. You should be happy that you even witnessed that.”

If you think that that was the end of his scathing rant, then you don’t know Draymond Green very well. He had a few more things to say:

“‘Draymond talks a lot.’ You talk a lot now, so if you had four rings, (I’m) sure you’d talk a lot more,” Green said. “Four All-Stars? You’d probably talk a bit more. Defensive Player of the Year? You damn sure would talk more. … ‘Gets away with a lot, too.’ What exactly do I get away with? I have 15 techs — one less than your dumb a**. K, great.”

Green was far from done at this point. He then took aim at Brooks’ role with the Grizzlies as Draymond decided to take blatant shots at Memphis as well:

“‘His game is cool.’ If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says, ‘his game is cool.’ Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. And yet, you running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you.

“… ‘I guess that’s why they like him over there.’ I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you.”

Green clearly didn’t appreciate Brooks’ slander and the Warriors veteran decided to attack him on a personal level. Pure savagery.

Finally, Draymond Green ended with some advice for Brooks for the next time he decides to talk smack against Green:

“So, next time you speak up on me, you should do some fact-checking,” Green stated. “Next time you speak up on me, you should do some soul-searching. Next time you speak up on me, I hope you’re in a better situation than you’re in now, where the guys you play with actually enjoy playing with you because they actually think you’re contributing to winning. Because it ain’t happening right now, champ. Ahh, you’re not a champ. You a clown. It ain’t happening for you.”