The Golden State Warriors second straight loss to the Sacramento Kings allows for the possibility of the most heated series of the first round never getting back to Golden One Center. If the defending champions, dominant at home all season, buckle to take take one of the next two games at Chase Center, though, rest assured Kings fans will show even more vitriol toward Draymond Green.

The Warriors’ emotional leader was ejected midway through the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas’ Sabonis chest after having his leg grabbed by the Kings’ star big man. While officials were adjudicating the incident via replay review, Green further fanned the flames of a combustible road environment by yelling right back at an incensed Kings crowd.

Draymond Green just started yelling back at Kings fans during the review 😅🔥 (via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/3BZuZ8YtVz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Just Draymond being Draymond.

Golden State trailed by three with 7:03 left after the officials doled out a flagrant-2 on Green—an automatic ejection—and technical foul on Sabonis. The game was tied just less than a minute later when Gary Payton II drained a corner triple, but the Warriors never got over the hump, unable to string together stops without arguably basketball’s best defender watching from the locker room.

At least two-way Andrew Wiggins is back for the playoffs, right? His superlative effort highlights reactions from the Warriors' frustratingly familiar Game 2 loss the Kings. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/ik7CM6eMuX — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 18, 2023

The Dubs now face an 0-2 hole for the first time of the Stephen Curry era. Green doesn’t seem especially worried with his team’s title defense on the brink, though. He’s clearly expecting to be back at Golden One Center soon, no doubt relishing the animus that would await him.

“That’s exciting, right? A new challenge,” Green said of Golden State being down 0-2, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I was thinking after the game that this is something we haven’t seen yet.”