Draymond Green was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors on Friday when they took on the Houston Rockets. Green suffered a knee injury in Golden State’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and while he was expected to suit up for the Rockets game, the former Defensive Player of the Year ended up watching his team from the sidelines on Friday night.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors are back in action on Sunday in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At this point, it seems like Green is going to be out of action again after being tagged as questionable to play on the official injury report. The official diagnosis of Draymond’s injury is right knee contusion.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news here is that the injury does not sound to be overly concerning. However, it is serious enough to possibly force him to sit out another game. If Green is unable to go, he will join Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II on the shelf.

Draymond Green has been a commanding presence for the Warriors this season. He’s currently averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest. He may no longer be the dominant star that he once was, but there’s no denying that Green will still play a key role in Golden State’s quest to defend their title this season.

If Dray is sidelined on Saturday, his next chance to suit up will be on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.