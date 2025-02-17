The Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made a bold statement during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game broadcast, confidently saying his team will win the championship this season.

Speaking on TNT’s pregame show, Green confidently declared, “I said, I think we’re gonna win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship. It’s going to happen.”

Green’s confidence comes from the Warriors’ recent trade deadline move to bring in star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. To get Butler, Golden State gave up Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a 2025 first-round pick. Green believes Butler has completely changed the team’s mindset despite the cost.

“Since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing we’re gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league,” Green said. “None of these contending teams scare me.”

The Warriors have had a challenging season and are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record. If the season ended today, they would just barely make the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, since adding Butler, they have won three of their first four games. Butler has been a major factor, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those four games.

The Warriors' championship hopes rely heavily on its veteran core of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry, all of whom are 34 or older. Curry and Green have already won four titles together, and Butler has led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances but has yet to win a ring.

One major concern for the Warriors is their depth if they are to fulfill Green's statement. Outside of their star trio, they will need strong contributions from young players like Jonathan Kuminga, who was playing well before his recent ankle injury. If Kuminga can return at full strength, the Warriors might gain momentum at just the right time.