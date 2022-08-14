Draymond Green has ‘become what he most despises’: Nick Wright slams Warriors star over Carmelo Anthony take

FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright thinks Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has become the kind of media man that he “most despises.”

Green has risen in popularity in recent months over his “New Media” movement, which is athletes taking control of their own narrative and destroying the “traditional media” that often creates false or misleading stories about them. The Warriors star’s “New Media” campaign is focused on authenticity and accountability.

However, Wright believes Green has fumbled the ball when it comes to maintaining that image when he claimed prime Carmelo Anthony was the better scorer compared to prime Kevin Durant. KD is a four-time scoring champion, while Melo has only one scoring title.

“Carmelo Anthony won the only National Championship in the history of my alma mater. Melo’s one of my favorite players of all time. He’s not a better scorer than Kevin Durant. Draymond’s become what he most despises. It’s a bad take that he doesn’t even believe,” Wright exclaimed.

Nick Wright furthered that Draymond Green has fallen into the same pitfalls that traditional media has been dealing with for years now: spitting hot takes and unable to juggle them in a bid to merely create content.

To the defense of the Warriors star, he spoke based on his experience with the two. Still, it’s easy to see where Wright is coming from since it’s quite bold to say that Melo was the better scorer when Durant has been dominant for so long and is actually considered one of the greatest offensive talents the NBA has ever seen.