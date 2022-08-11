Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off.

Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.

After pondering for a moment, Green said that he had to go with Carmelo.

“Ooooh, Carmelo or Durant in their prime. Wow, wow, I’m going to go ‘Melo,” Green said. He then went on to talk about the specific reason he was choosing Carmelo. He retold a story from what he believed might have been his rookie season with the Warriors. Anthony went up through him and likely fouled him and didn’t get the call and missed the shot. He came back down next possession and did the same thing, earning a trip to the free throw line.

Green talked about how important it is for shooters to get to the line to break out of slumps. That is very true and all fans know it. But it certainly was a weird reason to choose Carmelo Anthony over his former Warriors teammate.

A lot has been made of the break up between Durant and the Warriors. After winning back-to-back championships, Durant left Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets.

The reported beef between Green and Durant, which KD even acknowledged at one point was part of the reason he left Golden State, might very well have had a part in his decision.