What is next for Draymond Green after reinstatement?

While the rest of the NBA world might be divided on how it feels about Draymond Green being reinstated by the league, Golden State Warriors fans are surely elated to see a core member of the dynasty return. The question is, though, when will he play again?

“Green is expected to be with the Warriors on Sunday for the first time since his suspension started in mid-December, sources said,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported. “After league’s reinstatement of Golden State’s Draymond Green, it is expected that he will need approximately a week to ramp up for a game return, sources tell ESPN,” he said in a separate post.



It was always going to be tough to place expectations on Green's return, given the sensitive nature of his suspension and absence. The NBA is clearly pleased with the effort the four-time champion is making since he started a counseling program, which allows the Dubs to get back arguably the heart and soul of the team.

Green was suspended indefinitely and missed the Warriors' last 12 games for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Dec. 12. The 33-year-old has been polarizing for nearly his entire career but is especially feeling the heat for his recent indiscretions.

Assuming Draymond Green quickly shakes off the rust and avoids any more incidents, he could be the X-factor in Golden State's postseason pursuit. His defense, playmaking and much-improved perimeter shooting (42.9 percent) could make a big difference in the standings.

The Warriors will trudge forward for now, though, as they host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.