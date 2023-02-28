The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of another injury crisis of late. This has been a major issue for the Dubs in their title defense this season as they continue to struggle with injuries to a good chunk of their roster. The good news for Warriors fans is that Draymond Green is on the mend, and it looks like he could return on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Blazers

Green has missed the Warriors’ last two games due to a right knee injury. Dubs fans will be glad to know, however, that he has now been upgraded to probable ahead of their clash against Damian Lillard and Co. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the former Defensive Player of the Year should be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Stephen Curry remains out with a knee injury. Andrew Wiggins is still dealing with a personal issue, while Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II are both still sidelined with respective injuries.

The Blazers, on the other hand, are extremely shorthanded as well. Lillard is good to go, but Jusuf Nurkin, Anfernee Simons, and Justise Winslow all remain out.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back wins even without Green in the picture, and they will obviously want to keep it going on Tuesday against Portland. At the moment, Golden State is just half a game behind Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who currently occupy the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference.