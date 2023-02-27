There’s no denying that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter this game has ever seen. It’s also a known fact that he’s the most important player on the Golden State Warriors‘ roster — a notion that both the fans and his teammates know in their hearts. Just ask Andre Iguodala.

In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Iguodala described the impact Steph has on the Warriors. Iguodala had some high praise for his Dubs teammate — and when I say “high,” I mean some high heavens-level of worship:

“I’m saying to myself, ‘I think I’ve met the closest thing to Jesus Christ,'” Iguodala said, ClutchPoints on Twitter. “… He doesn’t stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person. So you know what you’re getting night in and night out.”

And Iguodala wasn’t even joking when he came out with his statement. He clearly holds Steph in very high regard. So much so, that Iggy believes that Curry is a real manifestation of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Iguodala then talked about Stephen Curry’s faith and how the latter applies it to his day-to-day life. According to Iggy, Curry’s religious beliefs are what drive him to be a great basketball player:

“His faith is very strong,” Iguodala continued. “His faith is strong. That means that faith is real. So what he’s saying, he really believe in. And thus far, it’s all come true.”

As Andre Iguodala said, he joined the Warriors in 2013 with the desire to win a title. It didn’t take long for him to realize that his dream was going to become a reality because of Curry. True enough, Iguodala did win a championship with Golden State. He’s actually got four of them now, and if you ask them, the Warriors aren’t done just yet.