Draymond Green is poised to miss his second straight game for the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury. However, it looks like Green‘s knee ailment could keep him out much longer for the Warriors.

Green’s knee unexpectedly flared up on Sunday, which will lead to more testing and potentially an MRI, via ESPN’s Kendra Adams. Green had already been downgraded from questionable to out for Golden State’s matchup against the Timberwolves.

Green originally injured his knee against the Lakers. He was expected to play on Friday against the Rockets, but was ultimately ruled out. After getting downgraded against the Timberwolves, Green’s knee injury looks more serious than originally thought. While there’s no word on a potential timeline, head coach Steve Kerr was the one to suggest an MRI can be on the horizon for Green.

While he is now 32-years-old, Draymond Green is still a pivotal part of the Warriors’ success. He has started 53 games for Golden State this season and is averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The Warriors are currently seventh in the Western Conference with their 30-30 record.

As the Warriors look to improve their postseason standing, Green will be key. He is the glue that keeps Golden State together. Originally, his knee injury seemed like something that would keep the veteran on the shelf for only a few days.

However, that injury has become much more of a concern for the Warriors. If he does undergo an MRI, they’ll hope it comes back clean. Losing Green for an extending period of time would be a major hit to the Warriors’ championship hopes.