In every minute Draymond Green spends on the hardwood for the Golden State Warriors, he is always playing with his heart on his sleeve — for better or for worse. Green certainly cost the Warriors a few wins last season due to his inability to control his emotions at times. And while he's done a better job of managing his temper this season, there are still a few moments when he loses his cool, with one such instance coming during their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With 2:39 left in the second quarter, Green got whistled for a technical foul by official John Butler, who appears to have had enough of the Warriors forward's protestations. This, of course, only served to make Green more animated emotionally, as he was wondering what exactly what it was that got him his seventh technical of the season — tying him with Dillon Brooks and Anthony Edwards for the league lead.

Green may have a longer leash from the officials than most due to the reputation he has built for himself over the years, but the Warriors forward still has to be careful not to do too much to draw the ire of the officials. He is the Dubs' second-most important player after Stephen Curry due to the way he can anchor their defense, and he cannot afford to cost the team at this juncture of the season considering how big of a slump they've been in over the past few weeks.

In the end, Green was able to keep his cool and stay until the end of the game for the Warriors. It's too bad that the game did not go according to plan for them, with Austin Reaves giving the Lakers a 115-113 victory over the Dubs on Christmas Day.

Warriors are barely hanging on by a thread

All the good vibes of the Warriors' stellar start to the 2024-25 season are gone now. Entering their Christmas Day game against the Lakers, they've lost nine of their past 12 games — with Stephen Curry enduring his fair share of struggles during that span. But what would hurt the most for Golden State is that they nearly came back from a nine-point deficit in the dying embers of the game thanks to some heroics from Curry, only for that to be undone by a horrid defensive possession on the Lakers' last play.

The Warriors are now 15-14 on the season, putting them in 10th place in the loaded Western Conference — a steep drop-off from where they were earlier in the season.