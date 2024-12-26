The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors delivered a Christmas Day classic in the Bay Area on Wednesday. LeBron James and the Lakers traded blows with Stephen Curry and the Warriors down the stretch of one of the all-time great games on Christmas, with both legends hitting huge shots down the stretch.

However, it was an unsung hero that ended up deciding it. After a deep Curry 3-pointer evened the score at 113 with just six seconds left, Lakers guard Austin Reaves drove past Andrew Wiggins and finished with his left hand, giving the Lakers a 115-113 win.

Expand Tweet

The shot capped a great day for Reaves in which he finished with a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In the absence of Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury, Reaves stepped up in a huge way to get the win for the Lakers.

After Reaves gave the Lakers the lead, Curry still had a chance to win it for the Warriors with a shot from well-beyond half court, but it clanged off the backboard. However, the shot nearly went in to give the Dubs the W.

Expand Tweet

In the process of helping the Lakers get the win, Reaves also became just the 10th player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to the NBA in a post on social media.

After Reaves' final bucket went in, fans were going crazy on social media.

“Austin Reaves got a triple-double and a game winner on Christmas he gonna talk about this game forever,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Reaves gotta be the grinch that stole Christmas 😭😂🔥🔥🔥.”

LeBron James was still the top dog for the Lakers in this one, finishing with 31 points and 10 assists and coming up with a variety of clutch buckets of his own in the second half. On the other side, Curry scored 38 points and knocked down eight 3-pointers, two of which came in the final 15 seconds to tie the game and give the Warriors a chance.